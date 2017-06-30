White Sox's Tommy Kahnle: Might get save chance soon
Kahnle might be called upon for at least one save opportunity in the near future when White Sox closer David Robertson has to go on the paternity list, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Robertson's wife is past her due date for the couple's second child, and Kahnle would be Chicago's likeliest choice to fill in for a save chance. The right-hander has excelled as the Pale Hose's top setup arm, with a 2.30 ERA, 53 strikeouts and only seven walks in 31.1 innings. Fantasy players looking to pilfer every save chance possible can use Kahnle, and he's even worth starting in many deep mixed leagues without closing opportunities because of his breakthrough skills.
More News
-
White Sox's Tommy Kahnle: Can't hold lead in eighth•
-
White Sox's Tommy Kahnle: High-leverage hero Saturday•
-
White Sox's Tommy Kahnle: Continues to dominate in pen•
-
White Sox's Tommy Kahnle: Surrenders first homer of season•
-
White Sox's Tommy Kahnle: Mops up Thursday's win•
-
White Sox's Tommy Kahnle: Works high-leverage spot Saturday•
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...