Kahnle might be called upon for at least one save opportunity in the near future when White Sox closer David Robertson has to go on the paternity list, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robertson's wife is past her due date for the couple's second child, and Kahnle would be Chicago's likeliest choice to fill in for a save chance. The right-hander has excelled as the Pale Hose's top setup arm, with a 2.30 ERA, 53 strikeouts and only seven walks in 31.1 innings. Fantasy players looking to pilfer every save chance possible can use Kahnle, and he's even worth starting in many deep mixed leagues without closing opportunities because of his breakthrough skills.