Kahnle has 12 strikeouts and one walk in 5.2 innings since being called up to Chicago two weeks ago.

Kahnle's performance shouldn't come as a shock. After the right-hander walked 14 batters in first 11.1 innings with the White Sox in 2016, Kahnle's been outstanding. Since Aug. 11 of 2016, he's struck out 30 and walked just seven over 21.2 innings with a 0.83 ERA.