White Sox's Tommy Kahnle: Retains command from last season
Kahnle has 12 strikeouts and one walk in 5.2 innings since being called up to Chicago two weeks ago.
Kahnle's performance shouldn't come as a shock. After the right-hander walked 14 batters in first 11.1 innings with the White Sox in 2016, Kahnle's been outstanding. Since Aug. 11 of 2016, he's struck out 30 and walked just seven over 21.2 innings with a 0.83 ERA.
More News
-
White Sox's Tommy Kahnle: Called up from Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Tommy Kahnle: Optioned to Charlotte•
-
White Sox's Tommy Kahnle: In mix for bullpen spot•
-
White Sox's Tommy Kahnle: Earns first save of season•
-
White Sox's Tommy Kahnle: Struggling since July call-up•
-
White Sox's Tommy Kahnle: Recalled from Charlotte•
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...