Kahnle is no longer serving as the White Sox's closer as David Robertson has returned from paternity leave, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kahnle never got a save opportunity while Robertson was away from the team, although he made one ninth-inning appearance in a tied game and allowed a walkoff hit. He'll return to his eighth-inning setup role, but remains an option to close if/when the White Sox trade Robertson.