White Sox's Tommy Kahnle: Takes loss Tuesday
Kahnle (0-3) allowed a ninth-inning home run and was tagged with the loss in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Athletics.
While it was not a save situation for Kahnle, it was a closer-like situation. Chicago had just tied up the game in the top of the ninth and needed a shutdown inning to get into extra frames. And with closer David Robertson away from the team while on the paternity list, it was a chance to see how Kahnle might respond as Chicago's fill-in closer. The White Sox will eventually need an arm to replace Robertson, who is expected to be traded later this month, and Kahnle's name has been floated as a potential closer for the rest of the season.
