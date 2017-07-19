Clippard, who was traded to the White Sox on Tuesday, will be used in late-inning situations, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Clippard has some experience as a closer and seems to be the best fit among Chicago's current bullpen staff to close out games after the White Sox traded David Robertson to the Yankees. The 32-year-old Clippard had a 4.95 ERA and one save in 40 games for the Yankees. He's far from being a lock-down closing option with the White Sox, so those fantasy owners desperate for saves should be looking at other relievers, such as Anthony Swarzak (2.45 ERA, 48 Ks, 44 IP).