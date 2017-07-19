White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Traded to White Sox
Clippard was traded to the White Sox on Tuesday as part of a multi-player deal.
Clippard was the lone major leaguer acquired by the White Sox in Tuesday's blockbuster deal. Though the veteran reliever has struggled this season to the tune of a 4.95 ERA, he could be immediately installed as the White Sox closer moving forward. The 32-year-old may not see an abundance of save opportunities with his new rebuilding club, but Clippard is worth a look for fantasy owners who are desperate to add a modest amount of saves to their ledger this summer.
