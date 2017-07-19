White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Will begin as White Sox closer
Clippard is set to close games for Chicago, according to manager Rick Rentaria, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
Although Clippard has struggled for most of the year during his time with the Yankees, he will slide into the closer's role with the White Sox for the time being. Rentaria may choose to give Anthony Swarzak a couple chances to try out his hand in the night-inning role, considering he's outperformed Clippard this season, but for the immediate future it appears as though Clippard will get most of the opportunities.
More News
-
White Sox's Tyler Clippard: May close games with White Sox•
-
White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Traded to White Sox•
-
Yankees' Tyler Clippard: Loses role in bullpen•
-
Yankees' Tyler Clippard: Struggles continue in loss•
-
Yankees' Tyler Clippard: Responsible for loss Friday•
-
Yankees' Tyler Clippard: Registers save against Cardinals•
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.