Saladino is not in the lineup for Thursday's series finale with the Indians.

The 27-year-old infielder holds a solid .385 OBP atop Chicago's order this season, but he'll get the night off after going 0-for-4 in Wednesday's contest. Yolmer Sanchez will start at the keystone in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories