White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Absent from Thursday's lineup
Saladino is not in the lineup for Thursday's series finale with the Indians.
The 27-year-old infielder holds a solid .385 OBP atop Chicago's order this season, but he'll get the night off after going 0-for-4 in Wednesday's contest. Yolmer Sanchez will start at the keystone in his stead.
More News
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Gets day off Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Walking the walk as leadoff hitter•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Nice start as leadoff hitter•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Leading off Monday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Bats leadoff Friday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Plays Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...