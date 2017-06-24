White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Cleared for baseball activities
Saladino (back) was cleared for baseball activities Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Saladino is expected to take about 50 grounders before increasing his activity from there. He's been out for around a month, so he'll likely need to head out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the White Sox. A clearer timetable should become available once he starts to ramp up his activity.
More News
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Close to increasing activity•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Placed on DL with back injury•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Leaves Friday with back spasms•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Plays second base Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Hampered by back pain•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...