Saladino (back) was cleared for baseball activities Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Saladino is expected to take about 50 grounders before increasing his activity from there. He's been out for around a month, so he'll likely need to head out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the White Sox. A clearer timetable should become available once he starts to ramp up his activity.

