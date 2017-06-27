Saladino (back) is easing into full baseball activities and expects a rehab assignment to begin shortly, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The infielder received some injections in his ailing back which seem to have helped quell the pain, and he seems to be back on track from a recovery standpoint. Saladino has been out since late May after experiencing back spasms and could find himself fighting for playing time off the bench upon his return to action.