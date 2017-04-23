Saladino went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Indians.

Saladino stood out in a lineup that generated just three hits Saturday. His two singles raised his season average to .214, which was the fourth best average of the players the finished Saturday's game. He's not the sole reason for Chicago's offense slumber -- last in average (.205), on-base percentage (.265), OPS (.595) and next to last in runs per game (3.06) -- but his spot as the team's starting second baseman is the most vulnerable. There's little hitting talent within the organization ready to make an impact at the major-league level, but second base prospect Yoan Moncada (four home runs, .899 OPS) stands out. Will the White Sox continue to resist the siren call to promote Moncada?