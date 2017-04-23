White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Has two of team's three hits Saturday
Saladino went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Indians.
Saladino stood out in a lineup that generated just three hits Saturday. His two singles raised his season average to .214, which was the fourth best average of the players the finished Saturday's game. He's not the sole reason for Chicago's offense slumber -- last in average (.205), on-base percentage (.265), OPS (.595) and next to last in runs per game (3.06) -- but his spot as the team's starting second baseman is the most vulnerable. There's little hitting talent within the organization ready to make an impact at the major-league level, but second base prospect Yoan Moncada (four home runs, .899 OPS) stands out. Will the White Sox continue to resist the siren call to promote Moncada?
More News
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Out of lineup Friday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Absent from Thursday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Gets day off Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Walking the walk as leadoff hitter•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Nice start as leadoff hitter•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Leading off Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...