White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Hits bench Sunday
Saladino is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.
After being reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday following an absence of more than a month and a half, Saladino picked up back-to-back starts at second base, going 1-for-6 with an RBI. Yolmer Sanchez had been reasonably productive in Saladino's stead and will man the position Sunday, so the two players could be stuck in a timeshare for the time being until one separates himself from the other. At the end of the day though, both players are merely keeping second base warm for Yoan Moncada, who could be recalled from Triple-A Charlotte at some point in the second half.
