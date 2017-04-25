Saladino is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

It appears that Tuesday will be a routine night off for Saladino, as he's played three consecutive games. With Saladino resting, Yolmer Sanchez will get the nod to start at second base. Look for Saladino to return to action Wednesday against Kansas City.

