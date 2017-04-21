White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Out of lineup Friday
Saladino is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Indians.
The regular second baseman gives way to Yolmer Sanchez while he takes a routine rest day. Saladino has been ice cold as of late, going 1-for-14 with seven strikeouts over his last four games.
More News
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Absent from Thursday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Gets day off Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Walking the walk as leadoff hitter•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Nice start as leadoff hitter•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Leading off Monday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Saladino: Bats leadoff Friday•
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...