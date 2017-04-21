Saladino is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Indians.

The regular second baseman gives way to Yolmer Sanchez while he takes a routine rest day. Saladino has been ice cold as of late, going 1-for-14 with seven strikeouts over his last four games.

