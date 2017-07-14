Saldino (back) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.

Saladino hasn't played since May while recovering from back spasms, and likely returns as a bench player behind everyday infielders Yolmer Sanchez, Todd Frazier and Tim Anderson. The 27-year-old went 7-for-20 with four RBI over six rehab games with Triple-A Charlotte, but will need to search for similar hitting success in the majors, where he began the 2017 campaign slashing just .200/.302/.273 in 30 games.