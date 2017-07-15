Saladino started at second base and went 1-for-3 with an RBI double in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Mariners.

Saladino returned to the White Sox lineup, playing for the first time since May 26 after recovering from back pain. At some point over the next month, we should see Yoan Moncada make his way up from Triple-A Charlotte to become Chicago's everyday second baseman. At that point, Saladino will go back to being the team's primary utility infielder.