Saladino (back) will begin a rehab assignment Monday at Triple-A Charlotte, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Saladino hasn't played since late May while being hampered by back pain, so the White Sox will likely want him to play in two weeks' worth of games before bringing him off the 10-day disabled list shortly after the All-Star break. Though he opened the season in an everyday role for the Pale Hose, Saladino might have to settle in as a utility man upon returning with Yolmer Sanchez and Matt Davidson emerging as capable options at second base and designated hitter, respectively.