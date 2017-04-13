White Sox's Willy Garcia: Expected to garner call-up Friday
Garcia will likely be called up to replace Melky Cabrera when he goes on the paternity list Friday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Garcia was left off the major league roster after a mediocre spring training, but he's made up for that slow start with a .423 batting average through seven games at Triple-A. His time in Chicago may be brief, though, as Cabrera is expected to return to the team Monday in New York.
More News
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...