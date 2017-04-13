Garcia will likely be called up to replace Melky Cabrera when he goes on the paternity list Friday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Garcia was left off the major league roster after a mediocre spring training, but he's made up for that slow start with a .423 batting average through seven games at Triple-A. His time in Chicago may be brief, though, as Cabrera is expected to return to the team Monday in New York.