White Sox's Willy Garcia: Heading back to minors
Garcia will be optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The White Sox will make a corresponding move when they return from the All-Star break Friday. Garcia has been a depth outfielder for Chicago, which has suffered injuries to both Leury Garcia (hand) and Avisail Garcia (knee, finger).
