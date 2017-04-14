White Sox's Willy Garcia: In lineup for MLB debut
Garcia is in the lineup for Friday's contest with the Twins, batting seventh and playing left field.
With Melky Cabrera landing on the paternity list, Garcia will get the opportunity to make his major-league debut right out of the gate. Despite the exciting news, the 24-year-old will likely land back in the minors once Cabrera returns to Chicago.
