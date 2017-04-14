The White Sox recalled Garcia from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Garcia is white-hot right now at 11-for-26 with two home runs, six RBI and nine runs scored with a 1,251 OPS over his first seven games. He will serve as depth until Melky Cabrera returns from paternity leave, though he may sneak in at least one start this weekend against the Twins.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories