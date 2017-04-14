White Sox's Willy Garcia: Joins big-league club
The White Sox recalled Garcia from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Garcia is white-hot right now at 11-for-26 with two home runs, six RBI and nine runs scored with a 1,251 OPS over his first seven games. He will serve as depth until Melky Cabrera returns from paternity leave, though he may sneak in at least one start this weekend against the Twins.
