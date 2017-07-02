Garcia is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.

Garcia has made three straight starts in right field in place of Avisail Garcia, who has been nursing a knee ailment of late. He's managed to collect three base hits and two RBI over that stretch, but will take a seat for the series finale in favor of Alen Hanson.

