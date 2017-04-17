White Sox's Willy Garcia: Sent back to minors
Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after Sunday's 3-1 win over the Twins.
Garcia was called up while Melky Cabrera was on paternity leave, going 2-for-7 during his brief two-game stint with the big-league club. He'll head back to Triple-A and look to pick up where he left off, as the 24-year-old is 11-for-26 with two homers and an 8:7 BB:K through seven games.
