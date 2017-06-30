White Sox's Willy Garcia: Starts for Avisail Garcia
Garcia started in right field for the injured Avisail Garcia (knee) on Thursday and went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in a 4-3 win over the Yankees.
Avi Garcia is expected to sit out a few games, so Willy Garcia should get consistent at-bats over the weekend.
