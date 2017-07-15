White Sox's Yeyson Yrizarri: Traded to White Sox
Yrizarri was traded to the White Sox on Saturday.
Acquired from Texas in exchange for international signing bonus money, Yrizarri will add to one of the best farm systems in all of baseball. The 20-year-old was a top-20 prospect for the Rangers, and had been hitting .258 with seven home runs, 37 RBI and 27 extra-base hits over 82 games in Low-A this season.
