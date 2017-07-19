Moncada will start at second base and bat sixth in his White Sox debut Wednesday against the Dodgers.

With the trade of Todd Frazier (along with relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle) to the Yankees on Tuesday, the White Sox officially christened their rebuild, so the team's focus will turn to giving young players more extended opportunities at the big-league level throughout the second half. Moncada, who was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte late Tuesday to assume Frazier's roster spot, is the avatar for the organization's youth movement, and is expected to settle into an everyday role at the keystone the rest of the way. Moncada struggled to make contact in his first taste of the big leagues last September while he was a member of the Red Sox, but with another year of experience under his belt, he should provide a greater impact this time around. He was batting .282 with 12 home runs and 17 stolen bases over 361 plate appearances at Charlotte prior to his promotion.