White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Mixed results so far at Triple-A
Moncada has a .387/.457/.613 line in 31 at-bats during his first seven games of the year with Triple-A Charlotte, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports. Moncada has two home runs, four walks and 10 strikeouts in that time.
The whiffs are likely the most surprising, but they reflect a trend of shaky plate discipline he showed during his brief 2016 MLB sample as a rookie. It helps that Moncada continues to mash around those struggles, but it also shows why the White Sox may keep him down on the farm for seasoning even beyond May 13, when they would gain an extra year of control over his rights.
