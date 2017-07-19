White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Recalled from Triple-A Charlotte
Moncada has been recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.
Moncada was hitting .285/.381/.452 with 12 home runs and 17 stolen bases at Triple-A. As Chicago's top prospect, and perhaps the top prospect in baseball, he should be a fixture in the everyday lineup for the rebuilding White Sox.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Slumping at Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Reinstated from DL•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Lands on DL•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Promotion not imminent•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Piling up hits in Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Mixed results so far at Triple-A•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...