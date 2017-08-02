White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Remains out Wednesday
Moncada (knee) was held out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Moncada suffered a right knee contusion during Monday's contest with Toronto, in a play that looked far worse than the diagnosis revealed. Manager Rick Renteria will take precautionary measures with the club's top prospect, allowing him to rest and recover for another day. Moncada stated that he expected to miss two or three games prior to Tuesday's affair, per Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago, so it appears as though the second baseman could return to the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Red Sox.
