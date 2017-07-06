Moncada is hitting .237 with two home runs, one stolen base and a 14:4 K:BB in his last 10 games (38 at-bats) for Triple-A Charlotte.

His season line still sits at a respectable .282/.380/.455 with 11 home runs and 16 steals on 21 attempts, but it is hard to say he is really forcing the White Sox's hand with regards to a promotion to the big leagues. Once he starts cutting down on the multi-strikeout games against Triple-A pitching, he could get a look at some point in the second half. He has played every game at second base this season, so while he only qualifies at third base in most formats, he should gain eligibility at the keystone shortly after his eventual promotion.