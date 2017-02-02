Moncada, who many believe could play center field, will remain at second base in the White Sox organization, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

White Sox senior director of baseball operations Dan Fabian acknowledged the reports of some talent evaluators that feel Moncada can play the outfield, but he believes the team's top prospect has a comfort level at second and should remain there for now. "You see the reports that people think center field. As our coaches and staff see him more, we'll certainly make those considerations, but going into it we're definitely focused on giving the prime attention to developing second base right now and let's see where that ends up," said Fabian. He also reiterated the team's offseason mantra of not rushing their top prospects, though we should see Moncada at the MLB level during the 2017 season.