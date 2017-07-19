Moncada, who was called up to Chicago on Tuesday, is expected to play on a regular basis, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

While it could have been assumed that Moncada, the White Sox's top prospect, would have an everyday job, general manager Rick Hahn affirmed that Tuesday when he said the team wasn't "bringing him here to sit." He will be in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

