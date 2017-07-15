White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Held out again Saturday
Sanchez is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mariners.
For the second straight day, Tyler Saladino draws the start at the keystone while Sanchez takes a seat on the bench. Sanchez would normally earn the start while facing right-handers like Felix Hernandez for Saturday's contest, but Saladino likely penciled his name into the lineup by collecting an RBI double during the Friday's loss.
