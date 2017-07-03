White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits game-winning homer in eighth
Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.
Sanchez's long ball off Jose Leclerc with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning stood up as the game-winner when David Robertson successfully worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the ninth. The second baseman has posted a respectable .275/.337/.410 line while moving all around Chicago's batting order this season.
