Sanchez went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs during Monday's loss to the Yankees.

The 24-year-old infielder now has consecutive multi-hit games and could push for more playing time with the White Sox averaging just 3.6 runs per game. However, he entered Monday's game with a career .225/.260/.331 slash line, which doesn't exactly showcase anything to get excited about.