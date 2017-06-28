Sanchez will lead off and man second base Wednesday against the Yankees.

Sanchez displaced Tim Anderson for leadoff duties in Tuesday's contest and reached base three times, so he'll get another spin at the top of the order. Though Sanchez is carrying a respectable .278 average on the season, he offers little power and hasn't been efficient as a base stealer, either, going 4-for-10 on attempts.

