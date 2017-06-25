White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Out of Sunday lineup
Sanchez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics.
Sanchez hasn't had a day off since June 9, but will head to the bench following a 1-for-3 performance Saturday. Alen Hanson will instead get the call at second base.
