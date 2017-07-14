Play

Sanchez is not in the lineup for Friday's contest with the Mariners.

With Tyler Saladino returning from the disabled list after missing nearly two months with back spasms, Sanchez may find himself losing out on playing time when facing southpaws like Seattle's James Paxton. The young infielder is hitting just .222 against lefties this season, compared to .282 against right-handers.

