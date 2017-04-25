White Sox's Zach Putnam: Lands on disabled list
Putnam was placed on the DL on Tuesday with elbow inflammation.
There had been recent reports that Putnam was back in full health and ready to pitch. However, it appears that the club may have been optimistic regarding his condition. More information regarding Putnam's eventual return should become available as he increases his level of throwing activity. To this point, Putnam had been a solid bullpen arm for the White Sox. Over seven games (8.2 innings) he struck out nine batters and allowed just one run.
