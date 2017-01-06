Putnam (elbow) is throwing out to 120 feet in his rehab program and has not experienced any setbacks.

The 28-year-old right-hander battled through a couple of injuries last season before being shut down in August to undergo surgery to remove bone chips from his elbow. Despite the sore elbow that first cropped up in June, Putnam pitched well in a middle relief, multi-inning role, posting a 2.30 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 27.1 innings.