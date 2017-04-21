Putnam has not allowed a run while striking out nine over eight innings spanning six appearances to start the 2017 season.

Putnam is part of a bullpen that ranks first in left-on-base percentage (89.1%) and third in ERA (1.41). The right-hander, who was shelved by an elbow injury in 2016, has allowed just two hits and has not walked a batter.

