White Sox's Zach Putnam: Tender elbow forces early exit Saturday
Putnam left Saturday's game with a sore elbow, Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald reports.
Putnam's elbow was feeling tender, so the White Sox decided to err on the side of caution and pull him after just nine pitches. He's being considered day-to-day at this point in time. Headed into Saturday's game, Putnam had thrown eight scoreless innings over six games.
