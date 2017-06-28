Putnam (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday.

The reliever underwent Tommy John surgery last week, ending his injury-hampered 2017 campaign after just 8.2 innings pitched. The routine move by the team clears room on the 40-man roster, as Putnam begins the long road to recovery, which puts him on track for a return sometime near the middle of next season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories