White Sox's Zach Putnam: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Putnam (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery late last week, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
This is a tough break for Putnam, who also had his 2016 season cut short due to elbow issues. The 29-year-old will now spend the next 12-to-18 months rehabbing before returning to the White Sox's bullpen at some point in 2019. He compiled a 1.04 ERA and nine strikeouts in 8.2 innings of relief this season before landing on the disabled list.
