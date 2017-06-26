Putnam (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery late last week, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

This is a tough break for Putnam, who also had his 2016 season cut short due to elbow issues. The 29-year-old will now spend the next 12-to-18 months rehabbing before returning to the White Sox's bullpen at some point in 2019. He compiled a 1.04 ERA and nine strikeouts in 8.2 innings of relief this season before landing on the disabled list.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories