Burdi has been diagnosed with a tear in his UCL and will likely need Tommy John surgery, JJ Stankevitz of CSN Chicago reports.

The hard-throwing right-hander, who many have pegged as the White Sox's closer of the future, will likely not pitch again in a competitive setting until 2019 if surgery is indeed necessary. Burdi has posted a 4.05 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 51:17 K:BB in 33.1 innings with Triple-A Charlotte this year. His brother, Nick Burdi, underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this season.