Play

Burdi has been diagnosed with a tear in his UCL and will likely need Tommy John surgery, JJ Stankevitz of CSN Chicago reports.

The hard-throwing right-hander, who many have pegged as the White Sox's closer of the future, will likely not pitch again in a competitive setting until 2019 if surgery is indeed necessary. Burdi has posted a 4.05 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 51:17 K:BB in 33.1 innings with Triple-A Charlotte this year. His brother, Nick Burdi, underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast