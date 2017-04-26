White Sox's Zack Collins: Controlling running game
Collins made a technical adjustment to reduce his throw time to second base and has nailed 10 of 14 would-be base-stealers this season, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
White Sox catching coordinator John Orton suggested a change in how the catcher positions himself when he releases the ball, which has reduced the time it takes to pop up and throw to second base. This is the kind of improvement the White Sox are looking for out of Collins, who was a 2016 first-round pick. The downside of him working on his defense is less focus on hitting. The 22-year-old is just 2-for-29 over his last nine games.
