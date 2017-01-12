Collins spent most of his time in the Arizona Fall League, catching bullpen sessions and refining his defensive skills.

The left-handed hitting Collins, the 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft, flashed as a hitter at High-A Winston-Salem, finishing with six homers and an .885 OPS in 153 plate appearances over 36 games. The White Sox know the kid can hit; now they have to develop his receiving skills. For those targeting Collins for fantasy leagues that carry minor-leaguers, don't be surprised if the hitting drops off as the organization has him focus on his defense. It happens to a lot of young catchers. Once the defensive part of the game becomes more instinctual, the bat will bounce back quickly.