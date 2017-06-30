White Sox's Zack Collins: Selected for Futures Game
Collins will participate in the All-Stars Futures Game on July 9 as part of the festivities leading up the All-Star Game.
Collins is hitting just .206 at High-A Winston-Salem, but his ability to draw walks and hit for power gets him into this prospect showcase. He leads the Carolina League with 56 free passes and is tied for ninth with 10 home runs. With so much on the young catcher's plate, learning the finer defensive aspects of catching, Collins has managed to be a credible threat at the plate.
