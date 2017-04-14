Collins, 22, is 8-for-24 (.333) with one home run and two RBI through seven games for High-A Winston-Salem.

Collins has shown superb plate discipline to begin the 2017 campaign, racking up just as many walks as strikeouts (6). While scouts question his ability to stay at catcher, there is little question about his hitting prowess, most notably his power potential and advanced approach at the dish.

